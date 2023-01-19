Fisherman missing as boat capsizes

January 19, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A fisherman went missing after a container ship allegedly rammed a country boat on the high seas on Thursday.

Police said Shaik Mohamed, 43, Jayapaul, 45, and Anto, 45, all from Terespuram in Thoothukudi district, went for fishing in the country boat of Riyas of Korampallam on January 17. When they were 35 nautical miles off Kombuthurai near Kaayalpattinam in the district, their country boat capsized around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

While Anto and Jayapaul were rescued by Kombuthurai fishermen who were fishing in the area, Shaik Mohammed could not be located. On being brought to the shore, the rescued fishermen were rushed to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. They told the police that their boat capsized after a container ship rammed it.

Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police are looking into the claims of the fishermen by collecting information about the movement of ships in the region. Efforts are on to trace Shaik Mohamed.