ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman missing as boat capsizes

January 19, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman went missing after a container ship allegedly rammed a country boat on the high seas on Thursday.

 Police said Shaik Mohamed, 43, Jayapaul, 45, and Anto, 45, all from Terespuram in Thoothukudi district, went for fishing in the country boat of Riyas of Korampallam on January 17. When they were 35 nautical miles off Kombuthurai near Kaayalpattinam in the district, their country boat capsized around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

 While Anto and Jayapaul were rescued by Kombuthurai fishermen who were fishing in the area, Shaik Mohammed could not be located. On being brought to the shore, the rescued fishermen were rushed to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. They told the police that their boat capsized after a container ship rammed it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police are looking into the claims of the fishermen by collecting information about the movement of ships in the region. Efforts are on to trace Shaik Mohamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US