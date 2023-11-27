Fisherman missing after fall into sea

November 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A country boat fisherman, who is said to have accidentally fallen into the sea on Monday, has gone missing.

Police said P. Siluvai Dasnavis, 55, of Kooththenkuzhi under the Koodankulam police station limits, went for fishing in a country boat of Wellington of the same area along with a few other fishermen.

When they were retrieving the fishnet from the sea, Siluvai Dasnavis, father of four children, accidentally fell into the sea. After their efforts to rescue him failed, the fishermen alerted Koodankulam marine police. Efforts are on to locate and rescue the missing fisherman.

