Fisherman injured in firing by Navy personnel discharged from Madurai hospital

K. Veeravel, a fisherman from Mayiladuthurai district who was undergoing treatment for pellet injuries he sustained in the firing by Indian Navy personnel in the wee hours of October 21, was discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.

Mr. Veeravel sustained injuries in his left thigh and abdomen when he was shot at by the Navy personnel in the Palk Bay. GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said Mr. Veeravel had recovered well and would be able to indulge in all daily tasks on his own within a month. “He will feel much better mentally and emotionally once he is at home,” he said.