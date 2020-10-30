Fisherman goes missing as giant wave overturns fibreglass boat

30 October 2020 21:46 IST

NAGERCOIL

A fibreglass country-boat capsized at the entrance of Thaengaipattinam fishing harbour on Friday, following which the owner of the boat is missing. Four others aboard the boat, who sustained injuries, managed to swim ashore.

According to eyewitnesses, boat owner M. Jesudasan, 53, of Vallavilai in the district ventured into the sea in his fibreglass boat on Friday along with four others around 10 a.m. When the boat was caught in a huge wave, it was tossed up in the air and overturned on landing. With another giant wave hitting the boat within the next few seconds, the vessel got badly damaged as it was banged against the groyne.

Though the fishermen witnessing the mishap rushed to the spot in two boats, they could rescue only the four fishermen. Mr. Jesudasan could not be traced. The rescued fishermen were rushed to the hospital for treatment. A joint search launched for Mr. Jesudasan by the fishermen and Marine Police personnel did not yield any result till dusk.

Fishermen said sand was getting deposited in the mouth of the harbour, which was situated close to the estuary. The failure to regularly remove the sand for ensuring decent depth at this point resulted in repeated mishaps.

“Though dredging of sand was started recently, it was stopped abruptly. This was the third in the series of accidents,” they alleged.

However, officials of Fisheries Department said dredging had to be paused as the workers had returned to their native places in view of Puja celebrations. “The work will resume shortly,” they added.