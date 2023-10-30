Fisherman gets 10 years jail for sexually abusing minor girl

October 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Mahila Court here has awarded 10 years imprisonment to a fisherman for sexually abusing a minor girl.

According to prosecution, J. Dalwin, 35, father of two sons from T. Saveriarpuram in Thaalamuthu Nagar police station limits, sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in 2021 after promising to marry her.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Thoothukudi All Women Police arrested Dalwin under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahila Court Judge, Madhava Ramanujam, awarded 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Dalwin on Monday. He directed the State Government to pay ₹2 lakh compensation to the victim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.