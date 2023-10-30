HamberMenu
Fisherman gets 10 years jail for sexually abusing minor girl

October 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court here has awarded 10 years imprisonment to a fisherman for sexually abusing a minor girl.

According to prosecution, J. Dalwin, 35, father of two sons from T. Saveriarpuram in Thaalamuthu Nagar police station limits, sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in 2021 after promising to marry her.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Thoothukudi All Women Police arrested Dalwin under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Mahila Court Judge, Madhava Ramanujam, awarded 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Dalwin on Monday. He directed the State Government to pay ₹2 lakh compensation to the victim.

