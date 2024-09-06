ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman found murdered

Published - September 06, 2024 07:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman from Karaikkudi was found murdered on the Tharuvaikulam beach on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said M. Murugesan, 34, of Karaikkudi, was part of the fishermen going for stay fishing in the boat of Antony Michael of Tharuvaikulam. After returning to the shore on Thursday afternoon, he had received his share in the catches and consumed liquor along with his friends in the night.

When an altercation broke out among them, Murugesan was assaulted with stones in which he sustained head injury and died on the spot. The culprits escaped after the murder, which came to light on Friday morning as the fishermen started coming to the Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre.

On information, the Tharuvaikulam police sent Murugesan’s body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tharuvaikulam police have registered a case and picked up two persons for interrogation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US