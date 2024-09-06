GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisherman found murdered

Published - September 06, 2024 07:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman from Karaikkudi was found murdered on the Tharuvaikulam beach on Thursday night.

 Police said M. Murugesan, 34, of Karaikkudi, was part of the fishermen going for stay fishing in the boat of Antony Michael of Tharuvaikulam. After returning to the shore on Thursday afternoon, he had received his share in the catches and consumed liquor along with his friends in the night.

When an altercation broke out among them, Murugesan was assaulted with stones in which he sustained head injury and died on the spot. The culprits escaped after the murder, which came to light on Friday morning as the fishermen started coming to the Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre.

On information, the Tharuvaikulam police sent Murugesan’s body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Tharuvaikulam police have registered a case and picked up two persons for interrogation.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.