Fisherman found murdered

A fisherman from Karaikkudi was found murdered on the Tharuvaikulam beach on Thursday night.

Police said M. Murugesan, 34, of Karaikkudi, was part of the fishermen going for stay fishing in the boat of Antony Michael of Tharuvaikulam. After returning to the shore on Thursday afternoon, he had received his share in the catches and consumed liquor along with his friends in the night.

When an altercation broke out among them, Murugesan was assaulted with stones in which he sustained head injury and died on the spot. The culprits escaped after the murder, which came to light on Friday morning as the fishermen started coming to the Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre.

On information, the Tharuvaikulam police sent Murugesan’s body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Tharuvaikulam police have registered a case and picked up two persons for interrogation.