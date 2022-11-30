Fisherman falls into sea, dies

November 30, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A 54-year-old fisherman drowned in the sea off Tharuvaikulam coast on Wednesday.

Police said D. Babu of Sangumal Colony in Rameswaram had gone for fishing along with a few fishermen from Tharuvaikulam on Wednesday. When he was angling squid while sitting on a float, Babu lost his balance and fell into the sea.

Even though he was immediately rescued and brought to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Tharuvaikulam Marine Police have registered a case.