Fisherman falls into sea, dies while unloading the day’s catch at Thoothukudi harbour

Updated - June 20, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman accidentally fell into the sea even as he was unloading the day’s catch from a mechanised boat in Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Wednesday night.

The police said Sudhakar, 45, of Fatima Nagar here, was working in the mechanised boat of Bonsol of Lions Town in Thoothukudi. When they returned to Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Wednesday night, the crew were unloading the fish from the boat to be taken to the auction hall.

Sudhakar, who was unloading the fishes, lost his balance and fell into the water around 11 p.m. and drowned instantly because of a head injury. The efforts of his colleagues to save went in vain as they could not locate him.

After Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the conch divers were brought to the spot, they fished out the body of Sudhakar, which was sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

 Condoling the death of a fisherman, the mechanised boats did not go for fishing on Thursday.

