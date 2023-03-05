ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman falls from boat, dies in mid-sea

March 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old fisherman identified as Mohamed Selva Haji, son of Ajmeer Kani of Ibrahim Nagar, Devipattinam, died in mid-sea and the body was brought to the shores here on Sunday.

Fisheries department officials said that both the father and the son ventured into the sea on Saturday for fishing in their fibre boat. While they were engaged in fishing, it is said, Mohamed Selva Haji allegedly fell off the boat at night. Unable to trace, his father rushed to the shore and informed other fishermen.

Immediately, about 10 fishermen went in search, but could not find the missing fisherman. Again, in the early morning, they recovered the body and brought it to the shore.

The body was taken to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital and Medical College for post-mortem.

