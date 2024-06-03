ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman drowns in sea

Published - June 03, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman went missing after giant waves capsized a fiberglass country boat off Idinthakarai coast in the district on Monday.

 Police said three fishermen from Idinthakarai under Koodankulam police station limits went for fishing in the boat belonging to Gavaskar of Idinthakarai in the early hours of Monday. When they were going to their fishing ground off Idinthakarai coast, giant waves capsized the boat.

 While Selvan, 53, of Annammal Street in Idinthakarai went missing, the other two fishermen were rescued by another country boat. Based on their complaint, Coastal Security Group police are searching for Selvan. The rescued fishermen were admitted to hospital.

