Fisherman dies in mid-sea

Published - June 27, 2024 08:47 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman identified as S Selvaraj (50) of Sriram Nagar, Rameswaram, reportedly died while he was engaged in fishing on Wednesday. Marine Police said that he had ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat along with seven others on Wednesday morning. Around evening, he developed uneasiness and swooned in the boat. Immediately, by night, the fishermen rushed him to the shore and later took him to the Government Hospital, but the doctors said that he had died.

The body was later sent for post-mortem. Police said that the fisherman was married and had two girl children. Further investigation was on.

