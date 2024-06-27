GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisherman dies in mid-sea

Published - June 27, 2024 08:47 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman identified as S Selvaraj (50) of Sriram Nagar, Rameswaram, reportedly died while he was engaged in fishing on Wednesday. Marine Police said that he had ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat along with seven others on Wednesday morning. Around evening, he developed uneasiness and swooned in the boat. Immediately, by night, the fishermen rushed him to the shore and later took him to the Government Hospital, but the doctors said that he had died.

The body was later sent for post-mortem. Police said that the fisherman was married and had two girl children. Further investigation was on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.