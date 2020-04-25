Fisherman dies in hospital after diving deep

THOOTHUKUDI

A fisherman, who dived into deep sea reportedly to release the fishnet entangled in a rock, died later in the hospital on Friday night due to suspected decompression.

Police said Benziger, 29, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Lourdhammalpuram on Thooothukudi outskirts, and three others had set out for fishing in a country boat in the early hours of Friday. Even as they were fishing 15 nautical miles off Terespuram coast, the fishnet reportedly got entangled in a rock and Benziger and his colleague Syed dived deep into the sea to release the fishnet.

Though the duo successfully completed the underwater work and returned to the boat, Benziger complained of severe pain in the limbs on boarding the boat. Immediately the fishermen returned to the Thermal Nagar Beach and took Benziger to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital where he died around 11.30 p.m. on Friday night.

Police, who filed a case of unnatural death, suspect that the fishermen might have dived into the sea for harvesting conches or sea cucumber with the help of gas cylinders, which might have led to the death of Benziger. Further investigations are on.