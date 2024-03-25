GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fisheries Minister booked for derogatory remarks against PM

March 25, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Megnanapuram police on Sunday registered a case against Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP district president R. Chithrangathan lodged the complaint with the police, according to which Mr. Radhakrishnan had made the remarks during a meeting of the INDIA Bloc in Thoothukudi on March 22.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was booked under section 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

Moves EC

The BJP has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking action against Mr. Radhakrishnan over the issue.

In the complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, BJP State vice president Karu. Nagarajan said that Mr. Radhakrishnan had used what was considered to be the “vilest language unpardonable in public discourse.”

The BJP leader said that it was a grave breach of rules prescribed under the Model Code of Conduct, and submitted a video of Mr. Radhakrishnan’s speech to the Commission.

Complaint to DGP

The party also lodged a complaint at the office of the Director General of Police over the issue.

