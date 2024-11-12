Fisherfolks block Pamban Road bridge pressing for release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Hundreds of fishermen on Tuesday blocked traffic on Pamban road bridge pressing for immediate release of all fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters, including women and children, led by Federation of Rameswaram All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Associations, broke the police cordon and barged into the bridge around 9.45 a.m.

A huge posse of policemen were posted ahead of the bridge to prevent the agitators, who took out a procession from Pamban bus stop towards the bridge. However, the protesters managed to remove all barricades and got into the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that over 900 fisherfolks squatted on the bridge, bringing to a grinding halt traffic movement on Rameswaram-Madurai highway.

The fishermen have been demanding that the State and Centre get them the rights for fishing in the traditional fishing region in the Palk Straits. Officials, led by Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, held talks with the fishermen leaders, including Sesuraja, and pacified them. The agitators dispersed from the bridge around 11.50 a.m.

Though the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting Rameswaram was less, as it was a working day, vehicles piled up on the road. Normal traffic was restored only after an hour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.