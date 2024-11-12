 />
Fisherfolks block Pamban Road bridge pressing for release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Published - November 12, 2024 06:16 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen stage a road roko with family members on Pamban road bridge on Tuesday.

Fishermen stage a road roko with family members on Pamban road bridge on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Hundreds of fishermen on Tuesday blocked traffic on Pamban road bridge pressing for immediate release of all fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

The protesters, including women and children, led by Federation of Rameswaram All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Associations, broke the police cordon and barged into the bridge around 9.45 a.m.

A huge posse of policemen were posted ahead of the bridge to prevent the agitators, who took out a procession from Pamban bus stop towards the bridge. However, the protesters managed to remove all barricades and got into the bridge.

The police said that over 900 fisherfolks squatted on the bridge, bringing to a grinding halt traffic movement on Rameswaram-Madurai highway.

The fishermen have been demanding that the State and Centre get them the rights for fishing in the traditional fishing region in the Palk Straits. Officials, led by Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, held talks with the fishermen leaders, including Sesuraja, and pacified them. The agitators dispersed from the bridge around 11.50 a.m.

Though the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting Rameswaram was less, as it was a working day, vehicles piled up on the road. Normal traffic was restored only after an hour.

