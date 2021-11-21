Fishermen to get ₹ 1,000 more during ban period

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered disbursal of ₹ 1,000 more to all the fishermen during the annual ban period. Consequently, the government would release ₹ 6,000 to the fishermen, said Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anita Radhakrishnan here on Sunday.

Speaking at the World Fisheries Day observed at Punnakayal near here, he said a delegation of fishermen from various districts met the Chief Minister a week ago and urged to him to increase the assistance during the annual ban period of 45 days. The Fisheries Department had been revamped in such a way that welfare of the fishermen would be accorded top priority. The fishermen would get their basic needs fulfilled in their colonies. It had issued modern communication gadgets and more fishermen would get safety gadgets.

He said fishing harbours and jetties would be revamped for which ₹ 556 crore had been earmarked. The objective was to protect the natural resources and establish infrastructural facilities so that the produce could be preserved.

Later, he gave away assistance to the tune of ₹ 16.26 lakh to 60 fishermen. MLAs and Collector K. Senthil Raj, Joint Director Amal Xavier, Revenue Divisional Officer Kokila and ASP Harsh Singh were present.

He also gave away prizes to the children who had participated in various competitions.