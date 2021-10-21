Madurai

Relief for death of fisherman sought

Hundreds of fishermen from Thangachimadam near here staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

When three fishermen ventured into the sea two days ago and engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly attacked their mechanised boat. They drowned. Suganthan and Xavier managed to survive but they and were taken to Kankensanthurai shore by the navy but Rajkiran (30) from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district died.

The fishermen urged the Union and State governments to take up the issue with the Sri Lankan government. The Navy personnel should be booked for murder charge and punished. Fishermen leader Sesu Raja told reporters that the government should give a compensation of ₹ 1 crore to the family of Rajkiran.


