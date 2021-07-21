Fishermen rescued

Three country boat fishermen, who went missing on Tuesday, were rescued on Wednesday. Francis, 28 and Thamizharasan, 28, both from Inigo Nagar here, and John Jayapaul, 40, of Periythaazhai had gone for fishing. Though they should have returned by noon, they failed to do so. A few fishermen ventured into the sea in search of them. They could not locate anybody. They alerted Tharuvaikulam Marine Police and the Indian Coast Guard. When the fishermen started search operation in the areas 15 nautical miles away from Thoothukudi shores on Wednesday, they located the trio, whose country boat was drifting away after the engine of their boat tripped due to technical snag. The team rescued the three fishermen with the boat and reached Inigo Nagar on Wednesday afternoon.