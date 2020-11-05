One more fisherman goes missing

One more fishermen has gone missing at the entrance / exit point of the Thaengaaipattinam fishing harbour as the victim fell into the sea accidentally even as he was venturing into the sea for fishing along with seven other fishermen on Thursday.

However, Fisheries Department officials said the mishap was not triggered by any giant wave that used to lash this zone as the victim, who was sitting on the side of the fiberglass boat, fell into the sea while all others are fine.

Police said N. Freddy, 36, from the hamlet of Poothurai and others were venturing into the sea for fishing. Even as the boat was crossing the exit point of the harbour, Freddy fell into the sea and reportedly drowned instantly. Though his colleagues immediately started searching for him, the efforts went in vain. They informed their fellow fishermen and the marine police about the second tragedy that struck them since last Friday when M. Jesudasan, 53, drowned after his boat was tossed up in air by giant wave and capsized on landing. Jesudasan’s body was retrieved the next day.

In another incident in Thaengaaipattinam region, a fisherman of a mechanised boat going for multi-day stay fishing from Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour in Thoothukudi district went missing.

Sources in Fisheries Department said Ravi, 35, of Puducherry, who left Tharuvaikulam Fishing Harbour at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the mechanised boat of T. Maria Rajendran of Tharuvaikulam along with 10 other fishermen, went missing when his colleagues searched for him at around 6 a.m. on Thursday even as the boat was crossing Thaengaaipattinam coast. He was last seen in the boat when he had his supper.

A search has been launched to locate Ravi also.