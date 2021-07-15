Lock, seal fish processing unit: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Kanniyakumari district administration to lock and seal a fish processing and fish oil manufacturing unit that was said to be functioning without permission.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi directed the authorities to take steps on the petition filed by F. Anderson Xavier of Killiyoor. He said that the fish processing waste from the unit was causing harm to the environment.

The waste was dumped in open places, along the seashore and also the sea. This not only affected the marine environment, but also the people living in the area. They complained of breathing and skin related issues, he said.

Following an inspection by the authorities, it was found out that no permission certificate was obtained to operate the unit. Though steps were taken to seal the unit, the owners of the unit prevented the authorities from doing so and closed the premises.

Several representations have been sent to the authorities by the villagers to lock and seal the unit. The authorities concerned should take appropriate steps to permanently close the fish processing unit taking into account the welfare of the public, he said.