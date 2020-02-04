Fish vendors seek alternative site

Members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) submitted a petition to Collector T.G. Vinay here on Monday, seeking an alternative spot for 30 fish vendors who carry out their business near Kadachanendal.

At the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday, AITUC’s district president N. Kumaresan said that Corporation officials had evicted the vendors so as to lay roads in the area. “We do not object to road laying but merely seek an alternative space for the fish sellers to carry out their business,” he said.

The 30 vendors, who buy fish from Karimedu market every morning, were solely dependent on this vocation for sustenance and for paying for their children’s education and taking care of their day-to- day expenses.

There is a vacant space lying near Mangalakudi tank and that the vendors will be happy to set up shop there until Kadachanenthal junction is free again.

He added that all of them possessed street vendor identity cards. The Collector said that the petition would be forwarded to Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and a decision would be taken soon.