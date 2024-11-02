ADVERTISEMENT

Fish vendor murdered near Andipatti; one suspect held

Published - November 02, 2024 09:32 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

In a gruesome attack, a 55-year-old fish vendor was murdered and found lying in a pool of blood in his dwelling in Muthukrishnapuram near Andipatti in Theni district on Saturday.

Police said that Zahir Hussain was living in Jambuliputhur Road and selling fish on the Vaigai Dam Road.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Zahir Hussain had some differences with another fish vendor over sharing the profits made from the business during Deepavali festival.

According to a police officer, a suspect has been detained and as per the confession, the duo had liquor in Zahir Hussain’s house on Friday night. As the wordy altercation turned into a fight, the suspect, it is alleged had assaulted the victim with a knife in which Hussain died.

Sensing trouble, the suspect had fled from the scene. However, Andipatti Inspector of Police Saravanakumar and team secured the suspect and also the weapon used for the grave crime.

Further investigation was on.

