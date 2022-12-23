Fish sculpture yet to be reinstalled in front of Madurai railway station

December 23, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed as infructuous a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to reinstall the iconic fish sculpture which used to adorn the eastern entry of Madurai railway junction.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar took into account the submission made representing the railway authorities stating that the fish sculpture was restored at the same place. The prayer in the petition had become infructuous. Recording the submission made, the court had dismissed the petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan.

However, the iconic fish sculpture is yet to be reinstalled. The petitioner said that he had visited the junction and he was shocked to find that the sculpture was not yet restored. In a contempt notice, he urged the authorities to take steps to reinstall the fish sculpture lest he would be constrained to file a contempt petition before the High Court.

Earlier, in the public interest litigation petition he said that fish was the symbol of Pandya dynasty. The fish sculpture was removed when renovation work was taken up. The authorities should have reinstalled the sculpture with fountain. However, they did not do so, he said.