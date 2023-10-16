HamberMenu
Fish sculpture: HC closes contempt petition

October 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday closed a contempt petition pertaining to the reinstallation of the fish sculpture, which used to adorn the eastern entry of Madurai railway junction, after the committee appointed to identify an alternative location submitted its report to the court.

Convener of the committee, Senior Advocate R. Gandhi submitted the report to a Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and R. Vijayakumar. It was submitted that the ‘Tourism Plaza’ constructed by Madurai Corporation near Periyar bus stand was found suitable for reinstallation of the fish sculpture. Madurai Corporation Council also passed a resolution in this regard.

The court directed the Railway authorities to hand over the fish sculpture to Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) for the reinstallation at the identified location in two weeks. The court closed the contempt petition.

The court appointed a committee comprising Mr. Gandhi, Madurai MP, MLAs, Madurai Collector, Corporation Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, Officials from NHAI and State Highways Department and the TNCCI president to identify an alternative place for the reinstallation of the fish sculpture.

The court had observed that the sculpture should necessarily be installed at a notable and important place or junction within Madurai Corporation limit as a fitting tribute to the Pandya kings.

Earlier, the court was told by the railway and Corporation authorities that with the redevelopment of Madurai junction and the upcoming Metro Rail project, it would not be possible to reinstall the fish sculpture in the vicinity of the railway junction.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan who had sought a direction to the authorities to reinstall the fish sculpture.

