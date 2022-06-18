Fish products destroyed in fire

A fire broke out in a dry fish processing unit near here on Saturday early morning and destroyed dry fish and dry fish powder meant for poultry feed, reportedly worth over ₹ 1 crore.

Police said A. Antony Arasangamani of Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi, who was living in Bungalow Street in Kovilpatti, was running the dry fish processing unit at Sivanthipatti near Kovilpatti. Fire tenders from Kovilpatti, Kazhugumalai and Vilathikulam rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Arasangamani, Koppampatti police have registered a case.