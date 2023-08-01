Fish merchants enter verbal fight with Food Safety officials in Karaikudi

August 01, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KARAIKUDI

Some fish vendors in the weekly shandy in Pudu Sandaipettai here allegedly picked up a verbal altercation with the Food Safety officials on Monday.

Following complaints from consumers, the State government had ordered the food safety officials to conduct random checks at the markets and collect samples for testing in the designated laboratories.

On Monday, at the shandy, the public turned out to buy essential commodities including fish procured from Rameswaram, Thondi and Thoothukudi fishermen.

As the officials observed the produce and insisted on physical checks, the fish vendors surrounded them and shouted. “Under the pretext of testing, you (officials) are all affecting our business... Please leave the spot,” they said.

However, the officials insisted that they were doing the tests as per the law and would not allow “substandard” commodities to be sold.

As the argument continued and many more vendors joined, the officials left the market.

A Food Safety officer in Sivaganga said that very recently, when a team went to check the tea packets at a location after complaints of poor quality, the merchants shouted and threatened to leave the place, he recalled.

The officials said that they received complaints that the fish sold in Pudu Sandaipettai were kept in ice cold storage for a long period and that it was not recommended for consumption. However, they couldn’t collect samples since they were forced to vacate, they added.