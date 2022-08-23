Fish landing centre waiting to become full fledged fishing harbour

Extension of jetty at Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre is under way to accommodate more mechanised boats in the rapidly growing coastal hamlet near Thoothukudi.

THOOTHUKUDI

As extension of the jetty of Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, a base for 220 mechanised boats, is progressing at snail’s pace, fishermen find it difficult to berth their boats after returning from multi-day deep sea stay fishing.

When the mechanised boats started operating from Tharuvaikulam three decades ago, this coastal hamlet situated on East Coast Road about 10 km north of Thoothukudi had only 25 boats. The fishermen’s harvest of marine products and increased revenue jacked up the number of mechanised boats to 220. Besides, around 100 fibreglass country boats and 150 medium-size boats are going for fishing from Tharuvaikulam.

Considering the need for developing a fish landing centre at Tharuvaikulam, the Department of Fisheries created a 200 metre-long ‘T’ shaped jetty for berthing mechanised boats, all involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing. Since it became insufficient and the jetty became cramped, mechanised boats are being anchored in a scattered fashion around the jetty due to space constraint. Now, the existing jetty is being extended for another 100 metres to accommodate a few more boats.

“Since the work is progressing very slowly, we are planning to meet the officials concerned to expedite the work so that we can berth our boats properly,” said a owner of a mechanised boat.

When Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan announced recently in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that his department would submit to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a proposal for establishing a full-fledged fishing harbour, it triggered jubilation and expectation. However, the delay in the announcement by the Chief Minister has dampened their spirit.

When sand accumulated along the existing 200 metre-long jetty, members of St. Michael Mechanized Boat Owners and Gillnet Fishermen Welfare Association, Tharuvaikulam, contributed to dredge the shallow waters that threatened to damage the mechanised boats due to lack of depth.

“We had to spend around Rs. 50 lakh on this task, which is very much essential for unhindered operation of our boats without any damage. Since we’re taking care of our needs to some extent with our contributions and more mechanised boats becoming members of this jetty, we appeal to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to sanction a full-fledged fishing harbour for Tharuvaikulam,” appealed T. Raj, an office-bearer of the association.

While admitting that the fishermen were struggling to berth their mechanised boats in the crowded fish landing centre with 220 boats, Joint Director of Fisheries, Thoothukudi, Amal Xavier said the feasibility study on establishing a fishing harbour in Tharuvaikulam would be conducted once the government gives its nod for the survey. “If the feasibility study favours the construction of a full fledged fishing harbour in Tharuvaikulam, the State Government will make formal announcement,” Mr. Amal Xavier said.