Fish landing centre to come up near Idinthakarai on an outlay of ₹10 crore

March 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has laid foundation stone for a fish landing centre at Aruvikkarai near Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday. It will be built on an outlay of ₹10 crore.

After laying the foundation stone, Mr. Appavu informed that the 100 metre-long and four-metre-wide concrete wall and 100-metre-long and 10-metre-wide ‘T’ shaped fish landing centre would facilitate landing of country boats. Since this area, including Idinthakarai, had over 300 fiberglass country boats, the landing centre would ensure the safety of the boats and fishermen even during high tide.

“The Fisheries Department officials had a comprehensive discussion with the fishermen about the exact location where the concrete wall and the fish landing centre are to be built so that the upcoming structures will serve the purpose effectively. On behalf of the fishermen, I thank the Chief Minister for having allotted the funds for constructing the wall and the fish-landing centre (jetty),” Mr. Appavu said.

Priests Rev. Fr. Sathish and Rev. Fr. Robinston were present.

In the mass contact programme held at nearby Udhayathur later in the day, Mr. Appavu distributed welfare measures worth over ₹8.60 lakh to 83 beneficiaries in the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

The welfare measures included ration cards, iron boxes, nutrition kit for babies, farm equipment, agriculture inputs, hand-pedalled cycles and assistance for starting business ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu appealed to the public to make use of the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme under which doctors would visit rural areas and give medicines to the patients based on investigation findings.

“A sports complex is coming up an outlay of ₹50 crore on 50 acres of land in nearby Thomas Mandapam area with all modern facilities in international standards. Work on this project will start shortly with the Chief Minister laying foundation stone for it. Moreover, all 300 government and government-aided schools in Radhapuram Assembly segment will get smart classrooms with camera facility very soon as only a few schools have to get this facility. We will complete this project within the next couple of weeks and Radhapuram will become the first segment in entire Tamil Nadu to ensure cent per cent smart classroom facility in all government and government-aided schools,” Mr. Appavu said.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohamed Shabir Alam was present.