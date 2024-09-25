Fish found dead in irrigation tank

Some 200 fish were found dead in an irrigation tank in Vembakottai on Tuesday.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, M. Sivakumar, along with Vembakottai Tahsildar, Kalaivani, inspected the tank belonging to the Public Works Department.

Quoting the officials from Department of Fisheries, the RDO said that water level in the tank had come down drastically in the last few days. Besides, the unbearable heat wave in the region prevailing for the last few days had led to the death of the fish. The officials have ruled out any fowl play.

Water sample has been taken for testing in the laboratory.

