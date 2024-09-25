GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fish found dead in irrigation tank

Published - September 25, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Fish found dead in an irrigation tank in Vembakottai on Tuesday.

Fish found dead in an irrigation tank in Vembakottai on Tuesday.

Some 200 fish were found dead in an irrigation tank in Vembakottai on Tuesday.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, M. Sivakumar, along with Vembakottai Tahsildar, Kalaivani, inspected the tank belonging to the Public Works Department.

Quoting the officials from Department of Fisheries, the RDO said that water level in the tank had come down drastically in the last few days. Besides, the unbearable heat wave in the region prevailing for the last few days had led to the death of the fish. The officials have ruled out any fowl play.

Water sample has been taken for testing in the laboratory.

Published - September 25, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.