Fish Brood Bank for Indian Major Carps to come up near Ramanadhi Dam

District Collector P. Akash laid the foundation stone for Fish Brood Bank for Indian Major Carps at Ramanadhi Dam near Melakadyam village in the district on Saturday.

The Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department will establish the Fish Brood Bank under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on 4.99 acres at an estimated cost of Rs.5 crore.

Around 1 crore early fry (fishes that are capable of feeding themselves) and 20 lakh brood stock fish fingerlings can be produced in this facility annually. The brooder seeds will be supplied to the government farms and the farmers for hatchery operation.

Regional Joint Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Amal Xavier and Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Bushra Shabnam were present.