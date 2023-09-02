First year MBBS students join Tirunelveli Medical College

September 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Doctors of Tirunelveli Medical College, led by Dean C. Revathi Balan received the first year students as they joined the college on Friday. A total of 186 students joined the first year of the 58-year-old college and were received by the faculty and the junior students with flowers. After formal reception, Dr. Revathi and others addressed the students about the functioning of the college and the regulations to be followed.

In Thoothukudi, 150 students joined the Thoothukudi Government Medical College on Friday. The doctors of TKMCH, led by Dean Sivakumar, explained to the newcomers the academic achievements of the past students and the students who passed out last year. Resident Medical Officer Silas Jeyamani, Medical Superintendent Padmanabhan and others were present.