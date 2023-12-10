December 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THENI

With the water storage level reaching the 136-feet mark in the Mullaperiyar dam at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the PWD (Water Resources Department) has issued the first warning.

Widespread rain in the catchment areas in Kerala resulted in rise in inflow in the dam, officials said.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 135.75 feet and the steady inflow resulted in the storage level reaching the 136 ft level by 2 p.m. With the forecast of widespread rains ranging from moderate to heavy showers, the officials said that they were continuously monitoring the inflow in the dam.

While the permissible level is 142 ft in Mullaperiyar dam, the farmers in the five southern districts -- Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram -- have been appealing to the government to enhance it to 152 ft.

With steady rise in the inflow, the farmers have expressed happiness and hoped they would get copious water for irrigation.

On Sunday, the Courtallam waterfalls in Tenkasi district was filled with visitors, including a large number of Ayyappa devotees, from early morning.

Officials and the police personnel had a tough time in regulating the crowd as the water falls had steady flow following the rains in the Western Ghats and many pockets in Tenkasi district since Friday and Saturday.

The officials said that the overnight rains recorded in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts resulted in rise in water storage level in the dams. While the low-lying areas were inundated and power lines were snapped in many areas for long hours, there were also complaints of waterlogging in bus stands and markets forcing people to stay indoors.

