First-time voters go by poll promises

First-time voters were thrilled to cast their votes in Tiruchuli constituency.

Three college girls said they voted for the candidates going by their poll promises. While Arul Shaliha said she did not have any anxiety in using the electronic voting machine as she was educated by her father about the process, R. Mohanapriya, a sophomore, said she had voted for a candidate who had promised to resolve the drinking water problem in the constituency.

R.B. Akshara, who is doing her first-year Fashion Designing course in Hyderabad, said she had no idea about the candidates or the parties contesting in her constituency. “I learnt about them and their promises from my father. I feel that his opinions were convincing and I went by his advice in choosing the candidate,” she said.