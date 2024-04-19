ADVERTISEMENT

First-time voters excited to cast their votes

April 19, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

S Sundar
Minister Thangam Thennarasu along with his family members cast their vote at their native village, Mallankinaru, under Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district, of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Idhaya Thangam, daughter of Minister Thangam Thennarasu, joyous over having cast her vote for the first time at Mallankinaru near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

For Idhaya Thangam, casting her vote for the first time was an exciting experience on Friday.

Accompanied by her father, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and her mother and elder sister, she walked into the booth in her native place, Mallankinaru.

A graduate in Media Communications, Ms. Idhaya, though 26 now, she could exercise her franchise for the first time as she was away in the US for her studies. “I had been waiting for this day. I feel proud of having cast my vote and everyone should exercise their franchise,” she said.

Mr. Thennarasu said that she wanted to vote for him in the State Assembly election held in 2021. But she was held up in the US for her studies.

Ms. Idhaya said that the process of voting was very easy displaying the indelible ink mark on her forefinger.

“It is my duty”

Two sisters playing on a swing on the school campus reflected their joyous moment. Not that the play equipment meant for the children took them back to their childhood, but the college-going girls were happy about having cast their votes for the first time.

G. Deepalakshmi, the elder of them, says that she felt that it was her duty to cast her vote. The final-year Commerce student had come to the polling booth with her younger sister, G. Krishnapriya, a second-year Commerce student.

Though Deepalakshmi had enrolled her name two years back, she got the opportunity to vote only now. Both the sisters have not seen any of the candidates of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat campaigning in their locality.

Even as Deepalakshmi was hesitant to answer as to what the candidates had promised for the constituency, the younger sister was quick to say that a promise made by one of the candidates to bring a textile park to Aruppukottai caught her eyes.

It was only natural for the girl, as her father is one among the weavers of Aruppukottai.

