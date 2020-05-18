First ‘Shramik’ train from Madurai leaves for Uttar Pradesh

Madurai

18 May 2020 22:51 IST

1,600 north Indian migrant workers living in southern districts of Tamil Nadu make their way to native towns and villages

As many as 1,600 migrant workers from Madurai and neighbouring districts boarded a ‘Shramik’ special train to Uttar Pradesh at the railway junction in Madurai on Monday.

The move was greeted with relief by hundreds of migrant workers who were struggling to make ends meet due to loss of income during the lockdown period.

A total of 1,181 workers from Madurai, 174 from Theni, 125 from Virudhunagar and 120 Dindigul districts were sent by the train.

An official from the district administration said the workers and their families were screened at 10 locations in the districts and were later dropped at the railway station by buses. They were also provided food and water.

Collector T.G. Vinay said 66 persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh, 90 from West Bengal and 30 from Meghalaya and Mizoram had earlier left Madurai by bus to reach Chennai. Trains were scheduled to leave from Chennai to take to their respective States.

“We have arranged a special train to Bihar on May 21. We are also working to arrange trains to drop migrant workers to Rajasthan and West Bengal,” the Collector said.

Ramashekar Sahani, hailing from Mirzapur, said that since the imposition of lockdown, he could not sell toys at Mattuthavani and lost his only source of income.

“My son and I struggled to feed ourselves during the lockdown period. When we reach our native village, we hope to get a new job to sustain ourselves,” he said.

Habibur Rahman, who worked in a private saloon in Madurai, said with no income he could not pay rent for his house.

“Being the eldest son, I had to send money to my family, which has been deeply impacted because of the lockdown. Once I reach home, I will at least be able to support my family,” he added.