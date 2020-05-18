Madurai

First ‘Shramik’ train from Madurai leaves for Uttar Pradesh

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 18/05/2020, A ticket checking staff verfying tickets of the migrant workers leaving Madurai to Uttar Pradesh by a Shramik special train at Madurai railway junction on Monday. Photo, G. Moorthy / The Hindu

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 18/05/2020, A ticket checking staff verfying tickets of the migrant workers leaving Madurai to Uttar Pradesh by a Shramik special train at Madurai railway junction on Monday. Photo, G. Moorthy / The Hindu   | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

1,600 north Indian migrant workers living in southern districts of Tamil Nadu make their way to native towns and villages

As many as 1,600 migrant workers from Madurai and neighbouring districts boarded a ‘Shramik’ special train to Uttar Pradesh at the railway junction in Madurai on Monday.

The move was greeted with relief by hundreds of migrant workers who were struggling to make ends meet due to loss of income during the lockdown period.

A total of 1,181 workers from Madurai, 174 from Theni, 125 from Virudhunagar and 120 Dindigul districts were sent by the train.

An official from the district administration said the workers and their families were screened at 10 locations in the districts and were later dropped at the railway station by buses. They were also provided food and water.

Collector T.G. Vinay said 66 persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh, 90 from West Bengal and 30 from Meghalaya and Mizoram had earlier left Madurai by bus to reach Chennai. Trains were scheduled to leave from Chennai to take to their respective States.

“We have arranged a special train to Bihar on May 21. We are also working to arrange trains to drop migrant workers to Rajasthan and West Bengal,” the Collector said.

Ramashekar Sahani, hailing from Mirzapur, said that since the imposition of lockdown, he could not sell toys at Mattuthavani and lost his only source of income.

“My son and I struggled to feed ourselves during the lockdown period. When we reach our native village, we hope to get a new job to sustain ourselves,” he said.

Habibur Rahman, who worked in a private saloon in Madurai, said with no income he could not pay rent for his house.

“Being the eldest son, I had to send money to my family, which has been deeply impacted because of the lockdown. Once I reach home, I will at least be able to support my family,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 10:54:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/first-shramik-train-from-madurai-leaves-for-uttar-pradesh/article31617672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY