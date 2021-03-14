First randomization for polling staff held in Virudhunagar district

14 March 2021 21:23 IST

Virudhunagar

Randomisation process to classify officials on polling duty as presiding officer, polling officers 1, 2 and 3 was done in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

District Returning Officer, R. Kannan, was present when the randomization process was done using the Election Commission website tool.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 11,376 teachers and Government employees have been selected for polling duty in 2,370 polling booths.

In the first randomization process, among the 11,376 polling staff, the nature of duty – Presiding Officer, Polling Officer (PO) 1, P.O. 2 and P.O. 3 – was categorized.

The order of the first randomization would be served to all the polling staff along with the Form 12 D meant for seeking postal ballots would be distributed to them at the first training programme to be held at seven different places in the district.

The training programmes will commence at 9.30 a.m. on March 17. It would be held at PACM Matriculation Higher Secondary School for Rajapalayam Assembly constituency, VPMM Nursing College for Srivilliputtur AC, S.R. Naidu College for Sattur.

The training programme for Sivakasi AC will be held at SFR College, for Virudhunagar at KVS Boys Higher Secondary School, for Aruppukottai AC at Devangar Arts College and for Tiruchuli at CEOA College.

In the second randomization, the Assembly constituency will be allocated to the polling staff and in the last and final randomization, they would be allotted the polling booth, an official said.

Three more training classes would be held for the polling staff.