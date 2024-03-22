ADVERTISEMENT

First randomisation of EVMs done in Virudhunagar district

March 22, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

First randomisation of electronic voting machines for Virudhunagar district was held here on Friday.

The process was done in the presence of Virudhunagar District Election Officer V. P. Jeyaseelan and representatives of all recognised political parties at the Virudhunagar Collectorate.

The EVMs and the VVPAT machines for each of the Assembly constituencies would be taken from the EVMs warehouse in Virudhunagar Collectorate premises by the Assistant Returning Officers to their respective Assembly constituencies in the coming days.

