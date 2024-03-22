First randomisation of EVMs carried out in Madurai district

March 22, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) to be used in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 were sent to the 10 assembly constituencies in Madurai district on Friday after the first randomisation.

There are a total of 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district of which six come under Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency. Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam come under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti come under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

The first randomisation was conducted in the presence of Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and representatives from the recognised political parties. A total of 2,751 polling stations have been set up in the 10 assembly constituencies in the district. A total of 3,303 ballot units and control units and 3,574 VVPATs have been allocated for the polling booths. They will be kept in the strong rooms under tight security. The second randomisation will be done before being used in the polling.