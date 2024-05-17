GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First randomisation for counting of votes held in Thoothukudi

Published - May 17, 2024 09:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The first randomisation of supervisors, assistants and micro observers for counting of votes polled in Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency was held here on Friday.

Collector and Returning Officer for the segment G. Lakshmipathy, who monitored the randomisation, said each table will have a supervisor, an assistant and a micro observer during the counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines. Hence, 109 supervisors, 116 assistants and 124 micro observers were selected during the first randomisation. The selected personnel will get training in counting of votes at the Collectorate on May 23

 “The second randomisation will be conducted after the arrival of the General Observer, who will give the selected personnel the training on counting of votes. The third randomisation will be held at the counting centre on June 4 at 5 a.m. ahead of counting of votes,” Mr. Lakshmipathy said.

 District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and Assistant Returning Officer M. Prabhu were present.

