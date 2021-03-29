First rake of oil tankers arrive at HPCL depot

Madurai

After commissioning the railway siding from Tirupparankundram railway station to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limted (HPCL) depot at Kappalur, the first rake of oil tankers arrived at the depot on Monday.

A rake of 50 wagons from Irugur in Coimbatore arrived at the HPCL depot. While 30 tank wagons brought motor spirit, 15 had diesel. Transportation of 2,476.5 tonnes of fuel has fetched Madurai Railway Division ₹14.73 lakh, a statement said.

