70 polling stations identified as sensitive

Dindigul

31 January 2022 20:16 IST

First phase of training for poll personnel held across Dindigul district

The first phase of training for the 2,709 polling staffs selected for conducting the urban local body polls was held in as many as 11 locations across Dindigul district on Monday, said District Collector S. Visakan.

Apart from disseminating the guidelines to be followed as per the State Election Commission, the staffs were told to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol issued by the State government.

The Collector said that all the eligible voters should participate and cast their votes on Februry 19 at the designated polling stations.

Advertising

Advertising

The second phase of training would be held on February 9 and the third and last phase would be conducted on February 18, he added.

Meanwhile, police officers said that out of the 183 polling stations covering 48 wards in the Corporation limits, 70 were identified as sensitive. This was based on the previous polling and the data available with the police records.

Hence, to ensure that there were no issues in maintenance of law and order and for peaceful conduct of the polling, additional pickets and also observers would be deployed in these stations.

About 1.81 lakh voters would cast their votes to elect 48 councillors directly, who in turn, would choose the Mayor.

MDMK gets two wards

In another development, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), an ally of the DMK has been given two wards - 44 and 48. An agreement was signed between the two parties here, the functionaries said and added that the MDMK had requested for four seats. There are 48 wards in the Corporation and the DMK’s allies included Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK respectively. While the Congress had been given four wards, the other allies were yet to get their share from the DMK, they added.

Political party sources said that the AIADMK high command had announced its candidates for all the 48 wards here, the DMK party and its allies were yet to finalise as they were in the process of completing the talks with their alliance partners. The SDPI had already announced that they would contest alone.

The BJP, which had declared to go it on its own, was yet to release the names of the candidates and the wards, the sources added.