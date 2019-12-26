First phase of campaigning for local body poll ends

Campaigning for the first phase of local body election came to an end in Madurai district on Wednesday. There was brisk support for independent candidates.

At Keeripatti, S. Eswaran, a voter, said that of the five candidates contesting under different symbols, three conducted door-to-door campaigning.

“The candidates came to our homes and promised us basic amenities. We are in dire need of an underground sewage system,” he pointed out.

In Melavalavu, M. Thangam, who was contesting for the post of panchayat president, made her rounds across 13 villages seeking votes.

She also hired a cargo autorickshaw to make announcements of her campaign promises, which included cleanliness drive and turning Melavalavu into a model village.

In stretches along Thumbaipatti, a cargo auto carried portions of a coconut tree and posters of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate M. Mohan, who was contesting for the post of Melur panchayat union ward member.

Since his symbol was a coconut tree, the candidate promised to fight for the rights of agriculturists.

Pamphlet distribution and graffiti-filled walls were visible features of campaigning in many villages.

In several areas, the sound of loud speakers announcing the candidate’s promises filled the air.

For the post of district panchayat ward member, a total of 107 candidates would be contesting under the banner of political parties in Madurai.

The district administration received nomination papers from 19 contestants of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and 15 of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Of the 905 total nominations received for the post of panchayat union ward member, two candidates would win unopposed, according to statistics released by the district administration.

A total of 189 candidates would be fielded by the DMK and 164 by the AIADMK. While 24 would represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, 14 candidates from the Congress would contest the poll.

Data for the other posts were unavailable.