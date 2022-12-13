First Pastor of Melur church remembered 

December 13, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The stone tablet of the memorial service held for the first Pastor M.S. Thirithuvadasan on December 14, 1947 at CSI Mary L Flagg Memorial Church in Melur. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

The first Pastor of CSI Mary L Flagg Memorial Church in Melur in Madurai district, Reverend M.S. Thirithuvadasan, a first generation and early Indian Ordained Pastor, was remembered on the 75th anniversary of the first memorial service on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The people in Melur remembered him for his community service with a memorial service on December 14, 1947. A stone tablet, dedicating an ode written by N. Ebenezar Daniel, was installed in the church on the occasion.

Born in Pulavanoor in Tirunelveli district in 1862, Reverend Thirithuvadasan moved to Melur along with Reverend G.H. Gutterson in 1882. Ordained as a Pastor in 1896, he contributed to the establishment of schools and a hospital in Melur. He served the people for 57 years and died in 1939.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was on Melur Taluk Board and held other positions such as Member of Madura Zilla Board, chairman of Melur Union Board, and president of Melur Urban Cooperative Bank. He also received medals from the British government for his community service.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US