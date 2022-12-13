First Pastor of Melur church remembered 

December 13, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The first Pastor of CSI Mary L Flagg Memorial Church in Melur in Madurai district, Reverend M.S. Thirithuvadasan, a first generation and early Indian Ordained Pastor, was remembered on the 75th anniversary of the first memorial service on Tuesday.

The people in Melur remembered him for his community service with a memorial service on December 14, 1947. A stone tablet, dedicating an ode written by N. Ebenezar Daniel, was installed in the church on the occasion.

Born in Pulavanoor in Tirunelveli district in 1862, Reverend Thirithuvadasan moved to Melur along with Reverend G.H. Gutterson in 1882. Ordained as a Pastor in 1896, he contributed to the establishment of schools and a hospital in Melur. He served the people for 57 years and died in 1939.

He was on Melur Taluk Board and held other positions such as Member of Madura Zilla Board, chairman of Melur Union Board, and president of Melur Urban Cooperative Bank. He also received medals from the British government for his community service.