March 21, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The first nomination for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency for the Parliamentary election was filed by an advocate, C. Muthukannu, on Thursday.

He filed his papers with the District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan. The candidate represents Tamilaga Makkal Nala Katchi.

With political parties of major alliances led by the DMK, AIADMK and BJP yet to announce the candidates for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat, the filing of nomination is expected to get delayed for few more days. Nominations can be filed till March 27, except Saturday and Sunday.

