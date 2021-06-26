Madurai

First medical oxygen generator for Madurai set up at Railway Hospital

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin inspecting the newly-installed oxygen generator at Railway Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The first medical oxygen generator of Madurai district was commissioned at Railway Hospital here on Saturday.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin formally inaugurated the new plant, set up at a cost of ₹50 lakh, in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Kumar Mansukhani.

The 88-bedded hospital was dependent on cylinders for its oxygen requirement till the first wave of COVID-19. However, the railway administration installed a liquid oxygen plant for 1,000 litres last year. “Now, a third option to meet oxygen requirement has been fulfilled with this facility which can generate 250 litres a minute,” a railway official said.

The Railway Hospital has a COVID-19 ward that catered to railway staff and pensioners and their family members. It also treated non-railway personnel during the first wave. Chief Medical Superintendent Baskar and Senior Divisional Engineer William Joy were present.

Government Rajaji Hospital has also installed an oxygen generator which will be commissioned on Sunday.


